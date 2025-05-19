Shawn Michaels Reveals His Wrestling Mount Rushmore

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently shared his personal choices for a wrestling Mount Rushmore. He did this during an interview with “Going Ringside,” and his selections mostly honor the classic wrestlers he watched growing up, mainly from the late 1970s and mid-1980s.

When asked to pick his top four, the “Heartbreak Kid” said it was not an easy thing to do, feeling that such lists often come down to personal taste. “Yeah, I guess. I mean, I don’t know. To me, I’ve always felt like there’s — I don’t know — they’re just your personal favorites, I think,” Michaels stated. He then added, “But I, yeah, I’ve got a few I guess, but mine, you know, date back to usually the mid 80s or late 70s.”

When asked for actual names for his prestigious list, Michaels quickly identified his first three clear choices without hesitation. “I always put Terry Funk in there. I usually put Harley Race in there, Ric Flair.”

However, picking the fourth and final legend for his wrestling mountain proved to be a harder decision for him. “That fourth one’s always a little tough for me,” Michaels explained. “It sort of goes to Tully Blanchard because that’s who I grew up with or Wahoo McDaniel.”