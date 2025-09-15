Shawn Michaels Explains Why Teaching Wrestling Greatness Is Nearly Impossible

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed the challenge of transitioning from performer to coach during his Nightcap appearance, revealing why natural talent often struggles with instruction.

“What came easy is hard. Those that can do, those that can’t teach, you did because you could do. Now, how do you show patience, show grace, and say, ‘What came so easy to Shawn Michaels? What was a God-given gift? How do I convey that?'” Michaels explained.

The NXT leader emphasized timing as wrestling’s most crucial yet unteachable element.

“The hardest thing for us is a very natural feel and also as you gentlemen know you almost can’t teach timing. Timing is something that our business as yours sort of hangs on.”

Changing Wrestling Culture, Finding Fulfillment

Michaels expressed determination to improve wrestling’s working environment for future generations.

“We want the culture of our business to be different and to be more positive than it was when we got into it. We want to leave it better off than the way we came into it,” he stated.

His role at the WWE Performance Center focuses on developing complete performers rather than just athletes. Through repetition and mentorship, Michaels helps translate raw talent into television-ready superstars.

Physical Sacrifice for the Craft

Despite his legendary status, Michaels paid dearly for his in-ring career. “I have had my back fused. I’ve had my shoulder replaced. I got two knees that I’m getting replaced in probably a month. And I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world,” he revealed without regret.

His dedication extended to an exhausting schedule that few modern performers could match.

“When I worked on the road, we did 286 days. When I got a part-time schedule, it was 150 days… I enjoyed every minute.”

Perfect Retirement Timing

Michaels found peace in his final match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25.

“I had a match… with Undertaker WrestleMania 25 in Houston that made me feel so peaceful in a way that I’d never felt after a match in my entire life,” he reflected. “I was able to leave, as they say, on a high note… I’ve never looked back and regretted it.”

The wrestling legend found fulfillment in developing others after his own career concluded.

“I do one thing well in this lifetime and it’s wrestle. I’m able to use that gift to give other young men and women… the opportunity to have the amazing life that I’ve been given through this line of work.”

Shawn Michaels responded humbly to Ric Flair recetly declaring him the greatest all time.

“Ric Flair says your understanding of the moment and the timing and the theatrics of it… there’s no one close to Shawn Michaels. He’s the greatest,” Shannon Sharpe quoted, adding “That’s no disrespect to Hogan. That’s no disrespect to anyone… But Shawn Michaels is the greatest wrestler.”

Michaels accepted the compliment graciously while maintaining perspective.

“It’s the greatest compliment a guy could have to even be in the conversation,” he replied, acknowledging the significance of Flair’s endorsement.