Shawn Michaels: TNA and NOAH Collaborations Are Helping Create WWE’s Next Generation

WWE’s evolving approach to talent development now includes strategic partnerships with other wrestling promotions, a move that Shawn Michaels believes is accelerating the growth of NXT’s rising stars.

In a recent interview with Brad Gilmore of Reality Wrestling, the WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive highlighted how collaborations with TNA Wrestling and Japan’s Pro Wrestling NOAH are providing valuable learning experiences for developing talents.

“When you’re in the ring with people better than you, you’re going to improve. You’re going to get better. You’re going to learn things that you didn’t know before,” Michaels explained when asked about the benefits of working with other promotions. “That’s one of the things that this TNA collaboration has given us.”

The partnerships extend beyond North America, with NXT talents also gaining international experience.

“The partnership with Noah having our talent be able to go over to Japan and learn that style, a different style, and have some of their superstars come over and be a part of our show,” Michaels continued. “Inamura has just been a huge asset to the WWE roster. The people love him and we love him.”

These collaborations represent a significant shift in WWE’s developmental philosophy under the Triple H creative regime. While NXT has always been about preparing talent for the main roster, the addition of inter-promotional experience adds a dimension that wasn’t previously available within the WWE ecosystem.

Michaels emphasized the overall impact these partnerships have had:

“All of these partnerships and collaborations that we’ve been able to have has helped our talent improve and has also made NXT the must-see show on WWE programming.”

As NXT heads to Tampa for Battleground during WWE’s Memorial Day weekend takeover, the benefits of these partnerships continue to show in the in-ring work of the brand’s emerging stars, potentially setting a new standard for how wrestling promotions can collaborate for mutual benefit.