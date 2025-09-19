Shayna Baszler’s WWE Status After Surprise NXT Homecoming Return

Shayna Baszler’s return during this week’s NXT Homecoming special surprised many wrestling fans. Now, new reports have provided clarity on what may be next for the former NXT Women’s Champion in WWE. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Baszler’s appearance was a one-off. While some in WWE hope she eventually transitions into a backstage role, Meltzer added that “nothing is in place” at this time.

Fightful Select later offered an update, noting that Baszler has “been backstage at NXT fairly regularly,” despite no official deal being signed. A WWE source told them the company is simply “seeing how things go” with the Queen of Spades — leaving the door open for more appearances, whether on-screen or behind the scenes.

"Fix it, and you'll get everything you want."



When Shayna Baszler speaks, you listen @SolRucaWWE and @ZariaWWE_… ? pic.twitter.com/5LmdTOL795 — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2025

Shayna already has experience behind the scenes with WWE. Shortly after her release, it was revealed that she produced a women’s division match for NXT. Baszler herself confirmed reports of her backstage role, demonstrating that her exit from WWE hadn’t been the hard goodbye others had experienced.

For now, Baszler remains a free agent on paper, though her consistent presence at NXT tapings shows she is still connected to WWE. The MMA fighter-turned-wrestler was released in early 2025 during one of the year’s larger roster cuts. She had most recently been featured on WWE TV as part of the Pure Fusion Collective before her departure, making her release all the more surprising.

With years of in-ring experience and a toughness few others in WWE can match, Baszler has all the tools to succeed as a producer or agent. For now, WWE and Baszler appear to be taking things step by step following her unexpected NXT Homecoming cameo.