Shayna Baszler Confirms WWE Producer Report, Talks What’s Next

Shayna Baszler was cut from WWE in early 2025, but that didn’t stop her from working backstage during a recent WWE NXT taping. A report, first shared by Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, claimed Baszler had been listed as a producer for the Kelani Jordan versus Lainey Reid match from the July 8, episode of WWE NXT. On Twitch, Baszler confirmed this to be the case.

“I happened to be at the (WWE) P.C. working with people and I’m not gonna out the people that requested I work with them.”

Baszler’s exit from WWE caught many by surprise given that she had been active on WWE’s main roster at the time. Reflecting on a possible return to WWE as a producer, the former Women’s Champion wasn’t opposed to the idea.

“The possibility be there? Sure. I would have to decide if I’m ready to be done. But that’s a whole other thing, you know what I mean? I still think I have some stories to tell.”

For now, Baszler is ready to do more in the ring, and teased a potential move to Japan once her 90-day non compete expires. Whatever comes next, the Queen of Spades is keeping fans on the edge of their seats.