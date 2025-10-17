Watch: Former WWE Champion Pitches Match With John Cena After SmackDown

There were some interesting developments that happened after this week’s episode of SmackDown from SAP Center in San Jose, California, went off air.

The main event of this week’s episode of the Blue Branded show saw Cody Rhodes defending his WWE title against Drew McIntyre in an impromptu match, after Jacob Fatu was attacked backstage.

The bout ended in DQ after Cody attacked McIntyre with the title belt. The ending of the broadcast saw General Manager Nick Aldis still trying to regain control of the situation, with the security struggling to keep the two WWE stars apart.

What Happened After SmackDown

There were two dark matches that took place after the show went off air. Natalya squared off against Ivy Nile in the first match, while Sheamus faced Greyson Waller in the second dark match of the night.

This was Natalya’s first match under the WWE banner since the AAA x WWE Worlds Collide event last month, and after reports that she hadn’t been backstage for recent shows. Sheamus on the other hand, had not wrestled since the Clash In Paris PPV in August.

After picking up the victory in his bout, the Celtic Warrior took the mic and challenged John Cena for one final match before the end of his retirement tour:

The first dark match after #SmackDown is Natalya vs Ivy Nile. pic.twitter.com/PnYz9tne5e — Alan Martinez (@AlanPressStart) October 18, 2025

Second dark match after #Smackdown is Grayson Waller vs Sheamus. pic.twitter.com/ZlWEBVd3NU — Alan Martinez (@AlanPressStart) October 18, 2025

Sheamus had a rivalry with the Cenation Leader early in his career. The Irish Star actually defeated Cena to win his first WWE Championship back in December 2009.

John Cena has only 4 dates left in his retirement tour, including Survivor Series and Saturday Night’s Main Event. It’d be interesting to see if the two old rivals actually meet in the ring before this.