Sheamus Reveals Backstage Details of The ‘Burger vs. Burger’ Line

Sheamus has revealed who was behind the burger after burger line.

The former World Champion recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He talked about things such as moving to the US from Ireland, slamming Mark Cuban through a table, winning the WWE title from John Cena early in his career and more.

The Celtic Warrior also talked about the insult from Drew McIntyre that went viral last year. Sheamus mentioned how he let himself go during his absence from the company before that segment and got mocked online by the fans when he came back in a new ring gear and bad physical shape:

“I kind of just said, I don’t give a sh*t anymore, so I’m going to eat what I want and not really work out. So I kind of just didn’t care. When I came back with my new biker shorts, booty shorts, it was not good. I got absolutely slaughtered online. I mean, slaughtered. At first, I was like oh my God, I was like, Oh no. Then I was like well in fairness I did kind of like to go party like it was the end of the world.”

I Leant Into It: Sheamus

Sheamus suffered a shoulder injury back in September 2023 that kept him out of action for more than 6 months. The Irish star returned to the company during the April 15, 2024, episode of Raw with new green trunks. Drew McIntyre confronted his former tag team partner on the next episode of the Red Branded show and dropped the line that went viral.

The 47-year-old revealed that the idea for the insult was his own. He came up with it after seeing the reception to his comeback and deciding that the best thing to do with all the negative reactions was to lean into it:

“So, anyway, I leant into it, it was great. But the promo me and Drew did the burger after burger line, what’s that show on WWE now, behind the scenes, Unreal? So I’m gonna give you my own unreal moment. I gave Drew the burger after burger line. Because I was gonna lean into it. He was like, ‘You want me to say that?’ I was like ‘I want you to say it, it’s everywhere, bro, it’s everywhere. Have you not seen Twitter in the last seven days? Have you not seen I’m getting slaughtered?’ So we did it, I gave him the line of his career. And you know why? Because that’s what it is, fella, it’s entertainment. That’s what it’s about.”

Sheamus was officially drafted to the Raw brand in the following Draft and he started a feud with Pete Dunne. He has not been used much by the company in recent times. The wrestling veteran has had only 10 televised matches in 2025 so far, with Royal Rumble being his only PPV appearance this year.