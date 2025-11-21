Sheamus Injured, Pulled From John Cena’s Last Time is Now Tournament

WWE has announced that Sheamus has been forced to withdraw from The Last Time is Now Tournament due to a shoulder injury.

The company confirmed the news via social media on Friday, stating that the former Cena rival is not medically cleared to continue competition in the tournament. WWE noted that additional information will be provided during tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

The Last Time is Now Tournament is an eight-man single elimination competition spanning Raw and SmackDown to determine John Cena’s final opponent in a matter of weeks. Sheamus was scheduled to face Carmelo Hayes in first-round action on SmackDown.

This marks another setback for the Irish veteran, who has dealt with shoulder issues throughout his career, including undergoing surgery in 2015. The veteran and Grand Slam Champion won’t get the chance to etch his name into the history books for this one.