Sheamus Launches His ‘Never Retiring’ Tour After WWE Raw

John Cena’s in-ring retirement is looming, while fellow ex-WWE Champion AJ Styles will retire at some time in 2026. While some of wrestling’s top stars are planning their goodbyes, Sheamus doesn’t have any plans for a farewell just yet.

On the October 20, episode of WWE Raw, Sheamus was part of a battle royal to decide who would challenge for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event. While Sheamus came up short in the match won by Jey Uso, he declared that the bout launched the start of his “Never f***ing retiring” tour.

Sheamus “Never F***ing Retiring Tour” started Monday 20th October 2025.



Bangers never quit. — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) October 21, 2025

While Sheamus has no plans to retire, he has considered hanging up his boots for good in the past. In 2020, Sheamus shared that he considered retiring during a hiatus from WWE programming. A concussion had left Sheamus considering ending his career before he decided against it.

In 2022, Sheamus addressed his in-ring future, sharing that “I feel like I have got at least another 8 years in me.” This timeline would put Sheamus’ retirement in 2030 at the very earliest, five years from now.

Sheamus is one of WWE’s most decorated stars, though an Intercontinental Title reign continues to elude the Celtic Warrior. Even at 47 years old, the former World Champion has no plans to step away.