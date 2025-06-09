HomeNewsWWE
Sheamus On Banger Bros Tag Team Name: “That Got Shut Down Real Fast”

by Andrew Ravens

Sheamus recently confirmed that the tag team name he used with Drew McIntyre in 2023, The Banger Bros., was quickly scrapped by WWE.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Sheamus reflected on the short-lived tag team and its popular, yet problematic, name. The duo came together in early 2023 ahead of their acclaimed Triple Threat match against GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39.

“Remember the Banger Brothers? The thing back in the day me and Drew McIntyre. The Banger Brothers,” Sheamus said. “That got shut down real fast, by the way.”

WWE dropped the name after reportedly discovering its similarity to the name of an adult entertainment company. Though the team was popular with fans, they have not teamed up since March 2023.

Andrew Ravens
Andrew Ravens is a pro wrestling beat writer covering news and events for some of the biggest wrestling sites in the world. After growing up as a WWE fan, Andrew became a full-time writer in 2013. Andrew can be contacted at [email protected] for news tips, results, interviews, general news, and corrections.

