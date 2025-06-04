Sheamus, R-Truth
Sheamus: R-Truth Will Return to WWE One Day

by Thomas Lowson

R-Truth has been released from WWE, but Sheamus isn’t concerned for the future of the former WWE 24/7 Champion. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Sheamus shared his belief that Truth’s return to WWE isn’t a question of if, but when..

“So many guys and girls—have left and come back. It’s not the end. Sometimes it’s a bit of a breakThere’s no way Truth’s not going to come back at some stage. I’m sure you’ll see him again. Like, a Hall of Famer. He’s definitely a pillar.

Sheamus’ connection to Truth extends beyond merely being a colleague of the released talent. In the interview, the four-time WWE World Champion shared how his first WWE match was against none other than R-Truth.

“We had a dark match together on the road, and from then we bonded. That fella walks in the dressing room and it’s just… laugh. He’s got a contagious laugh that would just light up the room.

Sheamus also believes that Carlito will return to WWE TV one day, despite his contract not being renewed. The Irish Superstar, who marks 16 years since his own WWE arrival this month, declared “If you truly want to find your way back, you’ll find your way back.”

Sheamus’ positive outlook on these releases comes in stark contrast to the waves of backlash WWE has received in recent days. For Sheamus, fans can expect to see Truth and Carlito in some capacity on WWE TV down the line.

Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

