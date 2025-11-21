Spoiler: Sheamus Replacement Revealed In Last Time Is Now Tournament

This post contains spoilers for November 28 SmackDown

Sheamus had defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the first round of the Last Time is Now tournament during the November 10 episode of Monday Night Raw this month. He was expected to face LA Knight in the semifinals of the tournament after Knight defeated a returning Zack Ryder.

The company then announced on Friday, however, that the Celtic Warrior was dealing with a shoulder injury and was unable to continue in the competition.

The commentators during the latest SmackDown said that Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis will be meeting to decide the former World Champion’s replacement in the tournament, leaving fans wondering if we could see another surprise return.

This didn’t turn out to be the case, however, as WWE taped the November 28 SmackDown from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, after tonight’s show. The taping featured the semi-final match with LA Knight, and his opponent was revealed to be none other than The Miz.

This was a surprising choice from the WWE officials, as the A-Lister had previously competed in the tournament, being defeated by Jey Uso in a first-round match.

Other semi-finalists of the tournament are Gunther, Rusev, Penta, Carmelo Hayes, and Solo Sikoa. Now we’ll have to see which one of these names end up facing John Cena in his retirement match at December 13, Saturday Night’s Main Event.