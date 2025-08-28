Sheamus Reveals Original Plan For His Clash At The Castle Match With GUNTHER

Sheamus has revealed that one of his most praised matches of his career, his Intercontinental Championship bout against GUNTHER at Clash at the Castle in 2022, was not the original plan for the show.

Speaking with Robert Jackman of Uncrowned, “The Celtic Warrior” looked back on the match, which he considers one of the best of his career. He then revealed that he was not the originally scheduled opponent for GUNTHER at the premium live event in Cardiff, Wales.

“The original plan was actually meant to be GUNTHER defending his title against Shinsuke Nakamura,” Sheamus said.

The encounter between Sheamus and GUNTHER stole the show at the UK-based event. Despite coming up short in his attempt to win the Intercontinental Championship, Sheamus’s performance led to him getting a lengthy standing ovation from the Cardiff crowd after the match, a truly memorable moment.

Sheamus is currently in a rivalry with Rusev. The two are set to collide this Sunday, August 31, at the Clash in Paris premium live event in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook match.