Sheamus Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His Mohawk

Sheamus thought he looked cool with a mohawk.

The Celtic Warrior recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet for a new interview. He talked about things such as the origin of the famous burger after burger insult from Drew McIntyre, winning the WWE title from John Cena, his dream guests for his YouTube workout series and more.

During the talk, Sheamus also opened up about his mohawk look, which he debuted upon returning from an injury in March 2015. The former world champion revealed that he did not take permission from the office for the change and Vince McMahon was not very happy about it:

“The great thing about that was I pissed the brass off on that one, because I didn’t ask for permission, I just did it. I think I’ve been off with an injury, and I just kind of felt stagnant, And I’d done that babyface. I was just like, I need something different and cool, right? So I did it, and I think Vince was pissed big time because I didn’t tell him I was doing it.”

Like A Bleeding Ass Kicker: Sheamus

In his mind, Sheamus thought the mohawk made him look badass and he hoped that the audience would think the same. The first time he came out with it, however, the fans in the arena reacted in the opposite way:

“But I did all this stuff, my beard and all the braids and everything, and I thought man, I look cool, dude. I look badass. I look like a bleeding ass kicker again. I’m gonna go out there. I think I attacked Wade and Bryan. I was going out, I looked badass and I thought people are gonna go, this guy looks cool. I walked out, and then some bollocks in the audience started a ‘You look stupid’ chant, and that was it.”

The wrestling veteran later revealed that even his mother was not aware of his new look, and she called him crying when she first saw the picture of him with a Mohawk. Though Sheamus decided to lean into the negative reaction and used the heat for his heel run that started with his return.