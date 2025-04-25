Vince McMahon’s Standing Ovation: Behind Shelton’s Iconic HBK Moment

In 2005, Shelton Benjamin battled Shawn Michaels on Raw in a match that the Showstopper would win with spectacular flair. Michaels delivered Sweet Chin Music to a mid-air Benjamin in a stunning spot that fans continue to celebrate two decades later.

Appearing on Maven’s YouTube channel, Benjamin discussed several defining moments of his career. Reflecting on the iconic spot, Shelton revealed that even Vince McMahon couldn’t contain his enthusiasm backstage.

“[Vince gave us a] standing ovation. Clapping. Everyone was really high.”

The spot, according to Benjamin, was conceived by WWE veteran Michael P.S. Hayes, who was “over the moon” with the audience response. In the video, Benjamin also explained how he achieved perfect timing while sharing the ring with the Heartbreak Kid.

“The whole time, I’m looking at Shawn’s foot. One thing I do to protect myself is this [waves arms in circles]. The signal for me was when my hands hit Shawn’s foot, that’s when I started bumping.”

Benjamin shared the ring with Michaels several times throughout his career, but this 2005 showdown remains the most memorable. The match stands as a testament not just to the wrestling prowess of both men, but also to the exceptional athleticism and timing that earned Benjamin the nickname “The Gold Standard.”