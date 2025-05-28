Shelton Benjamin Fires Back At Criticism Over WWE Career

AEW star Shelton Benjamin recently addressed a fan on X who claimed his perceived lack of charisma and inability to “get over with the crowd” were reasons he never won a world title during his WWE tenure.

Benjamin, who had notable runs with WWE (2000-2010, 2017-2023) before joining AEW in late 2024, fired back at this claim. The fan commented that Benjamin “didn’t have charisma and he couldn’t get over with the crowd although he was a great in-ring wrestler,” comparing him to others.

Benjamin responded, “I don’t think you’re old enough to look back far enough so I’ll cut you some slack but Being over with the fans was the one thing I’ve never lacked.” When the fan followed up, calling Benjamin one of their “favorite mid-card wrestlers growing up I just never seen you as a world champion,” Benjamin further clarified his stance.

“So again, you were a fan, but also according to you I never got over with the Fans, you being among them,” he pointed out. “Being over & being champ are not synonymous. You not seeing me as champ material I can only respect, so can you answer my question now, we are all still waiting.”

Benjamin, currently an AEW World Tag Team Champion, made it clear he disputed the fan’s premise about his connection with audiences.

