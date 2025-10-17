Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Live event
Shinsuke Nakamura References Hiroshi Tanahashi At WWE Japan Event, NJPW Star Responds

Shinsuke Nakamura stirred up plenty of intrigue during a WWE live event in Japan with a reference to New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Hiroshi Tanahashi. At the Tokyo event, Nakamura and Jey Uso teamed to defeat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

After the match, Nakamura spoke about WWE being back at Ryogoku Kokugikan and hopes to bring WWE back to Japan in 2026. After firing up the crowd, Nakamura ended his speech with Hiroshi Tanahashi’s signature closer, declaring “Yaaao!”

This single word prompted a response from Tanahashi. On X, the NJPW star teased that he heard what Nakamura had to say at the WWE live event.

Tanahashi will retire on January 4, 2026, at Wrestle Kingdom 20 inside the Tokyo Dome. In the comments of Tanahashi’s post, fans speculated on Nakamura being part of Hiroshi’s retirement tour, potentially as his final opponent.

WWE has partnered with New Japan in the past, as they allowed Karl Anderson to be a part of WrestleKingdom in 2023. Time will tell whether Nakamura Vs. Tanahashi is in the works, but there’s plenty of support behind the idea.

Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

