News On Multiple Superstars Getting Old Themes Back On SmackDown

WWE is listening to its superstars about their presentation.

The company presented the latest episode of SmackDown live from Perth, Australia, for International audiences. One of the interesting things on the show was the return of some old theme songs.

The first instance of this was Shinsuke Nakamura reverting to his original theme music. He made his surprise return on the show while answering Sami Zayn’s US title open challenge.

Later in the night, Street Profits also walked to the ring using their old theme as they challenged the Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

STREET PROFITS are back with their OG-THEME song for the 2nd time in last one year. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Lb81XELBfG — Ceaser Wrestling (@CeaserWrestles) October 10, 2025

WrestleVotes provided an update on this decision from higher ups, noting that many superstars have been asking for a change to their theme song in recent times:

“As seen & heard on tonight’s SmackDown, a few superstars reverted back to their original entrance themes. Source indicate several superstars have been requesting music changes for some time now, including outspoken names such as Sheamus & Drew McIntyre. Time will tell if all those requests are eventually granted.”

As seen & heard on tonight’s SmackDown, a few superstars reverted back to their original entrance themes. Source indicate several superstars have been requesting music changes for some time now, including outspoken names such as Sheamus & Drew McIntyre. Time will tell if all… — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 10, 2025

It’s unknown if WWE has more theme song switches in the works but fans have been vocal about their dislike for Def Rebel produced music in recent times.

Both Nakamura and the Street Profits were unsuccessful in their title quests. The Profits lost the bout while Nakamura’s match ended in DQ after another returning name attacked him during the show. You can check out more about it here.