Shinsuke Nakamura Says Retirement Might Not Be Far Off

The end of the in-ring career of Shinsuke Nakamura may be closer than fans think, the former WWE NXT Champion has revealed. On X, Nakamura shared a statement, first reflecting on AJ Styles recently competing in Japan for the final time.

“What a special place Japan is. Especially for those of us who wrestle. As AJ said, it’s a place worthy of giving everything you’ve got. Of course, that’s true anywhere in the world… but there’s something sacred here. I don’t know if it’s because I’m Japanese, but I believe the wrestlers and fans who shared this space all felt the same. Maybe.”

AJ Styles will end his career in 2026, marking the end of one of pro-wrestling’s most celebrated careers. John Cena is mere months away from the end of his wrestling career, and for Shinsuke Nakamura, he feels that his time is also coming to an end.

“John Cena, AJ — they’ve all chosen to step away from the ring. It reminds me that my own time might not be far off. But I still have things I must do. I’m still struggling, still fighting, not knowing what tomorrow will bring. All I can do is live this day with everything I have.”

Nakamura ended his message with a thank you, but added that he may wrestle in Japan “only one more time.”

What a special place Japan is. especially for those of us who wrestle.



As AJ said, it’s a place worthy of giving everything you’ve got. Of course, that’s true anywhere in the world… but there’s something sacred here. I don’t know if it’s because I’m Japanese, but I believe the… — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) October 18, 2025

Shinsuke Nakamura made his wrestling debut in 2002 and has held gold in various promotions around the world. Whether his retirement comes next year or later remains to be seen, but the King of Strong Style knows that the majority of his wrestling career is in the rear-view mirror.