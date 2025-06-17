Shotzi Blackheart Tells Hilarious Story of Segment With Baron Corbin

Shotzi Blackheart has told the story of her segment with Baron Corbin.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. She talked about things such as shaving her head on TV to support her sister, her time in NXT, getting released from the company and more.

During the interview, Shotzi also recalled her one segment with Baron Corbin from 2021. The Lone Wolf was playing the sad Corbin character at the time, and the female star ended up low-blowing him with her tank.

Blackheart noted that Corbin wanted the whole thing to be as perfect as possible. This resulted in them doing more than two dozen takes with the former US Champion getting hit repeatedly:

“It actually took 30 takes. Corbin wanted it to be good. He was on a mission. So I was just like aiming, so ridiculous. It took so long. So he had to do that whole promo, and then boom. Then if it missed, then do that whole promo again and hit him. But even the last take he was not satisfied with. He just sold it really well. But I really appreciate that he cared so much that we got him in the balls that well.”

Apart from this, Shotzi Blackheart also discussed the dream matches she wishes she could have been part of before getting released from WWE.

She mentioned how working with Asuka was a dream of her and said that she would have also liked to share the screen with Alexa Bliss.