Shotzi Reveals Which WWE Star Was First To Call Her After Release

Shotzi Blackheart has revealed which WWE superstar called her first after her release.

The recently released star had an interview with Denise Salcedo. She talked about things such as her WWE journey, returning to the indies after her release, hoping for a world tour, and more.

Denise asked about the people who touted her when the news of her release broke, mentioning Charlotte Flair. Shotzi then revealed that the Queen had reached out to her personally as well, offering to help in any way she can:

“She was honestly the first person that called me. Like when that news hit, she was the first person to call me. She was like, ‘what do you need me to do? What connections can I pull? What do you want? Like, I will help you.’ Like she has just been such a rock for me.”

Blackheart discussed how the two did rehab together when the former WWE star was recovering from her ACL injury. Shotzi explained that Flair is someone who consoled her when she didn’t feel good and broke down crying during that period.

When asked how the two became close friends, the 33-year-old said that they hit it off after their very first match back in 2021. She also praised the WWE veteran for putting her best performance and taking the craziest bumps even for random house shows, saying that she learned a lot from Flair.