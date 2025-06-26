Shotzi Grateful For WWE Exit, Wasn’t Sure If She’d Re-Sign

Shotzi Blackheart’s time with WWE came to an end in early 2025, but she is seeing the positive side of things. Speaking with Denise Salcedo, Shotzi shared her belief that this release may have been exactly what she needed.

“I get to go out and kick ass and do me again. Like, I’m not going to be sitting at home. I get to go balls to the wall as often and as much as I want. So, yeah, I was just excited to get out there again.”

While Shotzi is excited for what’s next, she did admit to being sad that she can no longer call herself a WWE Superstar. While releases often take talent by surprise, Blackheart had an inclination that her days with WWE were numbered.

“My contract was coming up. So I knew it was either going to get renewed or it wasn’t. And I didn’t have much to show for that year. I was gone for 10 months due to injury, then had a short stint in NXT.”

Shotzi, in her own words, did not have much to bring to negotiations about a new WWE deal, but was also ready for a change. She revealed that even if WWE had offered her a new contract, she may have left the promotion anyway.

“I was tussling with the decision to even re-sign. I wasn’t doing anything. I wasn’t happy just sitting at home. I wanted to get out there and do what I love.”

Shotzi had crafted a speech to deliver to Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, but never got the chance to deliver it. In the end, WWE made the decision for her—and she’s come to see that as a blessing.