Shotzi Confirms Last-Minute Royal Rumble Removal For Alexa Bliss

Shotzi (Blackheart), who was released from WWE in May 2025, has confirmed reports that she was pulled from the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match at the last minute to accommodate Alexa Bliss’s return. Speaking on Unwrapped with Daria and Toni, Shotzi detailed the confusing and disappointing experience.

She recounted being flown in by WWE with very little notice. “They didn’t relay anything until like the day before. It was like 3 pm the day before [the Royal Rumble] and they were like, ‘Hey, can you get on a flight in a couple hours?’” Shotzi explained.

“And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m not ready for this!’ and packed my bags… And then it led to nothing.” Despite attending rehearsals, Shotzi revealed she “got told while I was in the makeup chair that I wasn’t in it.”

She confirmed Bliss, whose return was a late decision due to contract negotiations, took her spot. Shotzi shared that Bliss was apologetic: “She felt so bad and she came up to me afterwards and she was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry! I didn’t even realize [they were giving me someone else’s spot].”

Shotzi called it a “tough pill to swallow” but noted that at least Bliss received a big pop.