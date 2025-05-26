Shotzi Rejects Fan’s ‘Injury Prone’ Label After WWE Exit

Shotzi Blackheart missed much of her final year in WWE due to an injury, but has rejected the notion that she is ‘injury prone.’ On X, a fan praised Shotzi’s work but argued that her WWE run was limited because she’s injury prone. That caught the attention of the ex-Superstar who argued that she’s not been injured often enough to be seen as ‘prone’ to setbacks.

You idiots dont know what injury prone means ? one major injury in 12 years is “injury prone” — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) May 25, 2025

“Injury prone” is a term that you wanna be smart marks overuse to sound smart. 100% of the wrestlers you are calling injury prone are not, they are just human. https://t.co/4l3q4ORhnE — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) May 25, 2025

Shotzi suffered a torn ACL injury in February 2024 which would keep her out of action until December of that same year. She was released in May 2025 alongside NXT ally Gigi Dolin and other Superstars. Now, Shotzi is ready to re-establish herself in the ring and prove that one ACL injury doesn’t make a wrestler ‘injury prone.’