Shotzi Makes Surprise Return To Hoodslam For First Post-WWE Match

Shotzi made her surprise return to the independent wrestling scene on Friday, June 6, 2025, appearing at Hoodslam’s “Fearless” event in Oakland, California. This was her first in-ring appearance since her WWE contract was not renewed in May.

Taking to X, Shotzi commented on the sentimental night: “SURPRISE! I had to kick off this next chapter of my career where it all started for me! Wrestled one of my OG trainers last night in an emotional and sentimental match that really epitomized what you all are about to see from me.”

The match is available for viewing on TrillerTV. Shotzi’s WWE departure came after a six-year run with the company. With her non-compete period over, she is already scheduled for a GCW tour of Japan in late July and an appearance at MLW’s Summer of the Beasts event on June 26th.

The appearance marked a full-circle moment for the star, now using her full “Shotzi Blackheart” name, as she returned to the promotion where she began her career in 2014.