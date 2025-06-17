Shotzi Blackheart Reveals Which WWE Segment Meant The Most To Her

Shotzi Blackheart has opened up about one of her most memorable segments in WWE.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. She discussed things such as knowing that her release was coming even before getting the call, working with Baron Corbin, what’s next for her and more.

When asked which WWE segment meant the most to her, the former Tough Enough competitor recalled shaving her head during a feud in 2023:

“The first thing that comes to mind is shaving my head on TV for my sister. That was something that just meant a lot to me. I didn’t get a ton of storylines in my time there, but that was the one that was just personal and for my family.”

Went Straight To Him: Shotzi

The female star has been feuding with Damage CTRL at the time of the segment and the whole thing was presented as an act of defiance for her. In reality, the wrestling star wanted to support her sister who had been battling with cancer at the time.

Discussing how the segment came together, Shotzi Blackheart revealed that she spoke directly to WWE CCO Triple H about it, who greenlighted the whole thing:

“So I went to Hunter. I went straight to him, and I was just like, ‘Hey, my sister’s going through this, and I really want to support her in a big way. I just want her to see this and know that I’m connected.’”

Shotzi was released from WWE last month when her contract with the company expired. She has already returned to the independent circuit since then, making appearances for promotions such as GCW.