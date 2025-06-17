From $20 Walmart Toy to WWE Stardom: How Shotzi’s Tank Entrance Started in the Toy Aisle

Before Shotzi was driving production-quality tanks on WWE programming, she was browsing the toy aisle at Walmart with a vision that would eventually become one of the company’s most distinctive entrance concepts.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, the former WWE star revealed the humble beginnings of her iconic tank entrance that captivated audiences during her time with the company.

“So I found this mini tank at Walmart and I bought it for the indies,” Shotzi explained. “I used it only on a couple shows cuz obviously I can’t like travel with that tank. Like I don’t have the buses that WWE does.”

The logistics of independent wrestling meant Shotzi could only use her Walmart find for local shows, but the unique presentation caught attention wherever she went. “There was actually some indie promotions that were like ‘We bought one for our show,'” she recalled. “And they would bring me in and I’d have a little tank there.”

When Shotzi eventually caught WWE’s attention, she knew her tank concept could be the differentiating factor that set her apart from other prospects. Her approach to getting it noticed was decidedly DIY.

“I sent Hunter a video of my little mini Walmart tank and he was like ‘Can you get it to full sale like tomorrow?'” Shotzi revealed, referring to Triple H. “And I was like ‘Oh yes.’ And I ordered an Uber XL to get this mini tank over to Full Sale.”

The image of a future WWE star loading a toy tank into an Uber XL to pitch her entrance concept perfectly encapsulates the entrepreneurial spirit required to succeed in professional wrestling. WWE’s immediate interest demonstrated how the company has evolved to recognize and develop indie innovations rather than completely reimagining talent.

What makes Shotzi’s story even more remarkable is how WWE incorporated her original concept into their larger production.

“The my little tank they actually cut in half to make the bigger tank that you see on TV,” she explained. “So half of that is mine.”

Now departed from WWE, Shotzi is hoping to reclaim her original creation. “I was like can I have like half of the tank or maybe all of it. I mean I’m willing to drive to Connecticut and get it out of the warehouse if I have to.”

Shotzi’s tank journey from Walmart to WWE represents the modern relationship between independent wrestling and major promotions, where unique ideas developed on the grassroots level can be scaled up for mainstream audiences. It shows aspiring wrestlers that creativity and personal investment in character development can be the differentiating factors that catch major company attention.

From a $20 Walmart purchase to a production-quality WWE entrance vehicle, Shotzi’s evolution proves that sometimes the best ideas come from simple inspiration combined with the courage to invest in your vision, no matter how unconventional it might seem.