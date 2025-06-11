Shotzi Blackheart: WWE Doesn’t Owe Me Anything, That’s Showbiz

Shotzi Blackheart’s time with WWE has ended, but she’s not going to bemoan the circumstances behind her release. Sitting down with Ariel Helwani, Shotzi shared that WWE never revealed why they weren’t going to renew her contract.

“I probably will never know why they released me but, WWE doesn’t owe me anything. That’s showbiz, right?”

Though Shotzi is gone, there’s no shortage of talents who have returned to WWE after establishing themselves elsewhere. For Blackheart, a return to WWE isn’t off the table.

“I would love to be back at WWE. I loved working there… It was only when I wasn’t being used that I was unhappy.”

With her time in WWE a thing of the past, at least for now, Shotzi is looking to the future. When asked if she’d like to land in either AEW or TNA full-time, Shotzi saw herself as a future ‘All-Elite’ talent.

“I love their freedom, I have a lot of friends there who are doing really awesome things. I’ve heard many stories of how Tony (Khan) treats talent. So, yeah, I do love that he really cares.”

Signing with AEW would also give Shotzi the chance to face ROH Women’s World Champion Athena, a star Shotzi is very familiar with. Shotzi named Athena, who she once held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships with, as a dream match, adding that “I am such a huge fan of her.”

Shotzi Blackheart is already racking up bookings post-WWE, showing that there is a market and interest in her. It remains to be seen if a return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, or a future in AEW, ever happens.