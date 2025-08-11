WWE LFG Season 2 Star Injured Mid-Match

The August 10 episode of WWE LFG Season 2 on A&E took a frightening turn when Sirena Linton suffered an in-ring injury. During her match with Bayley Humphrey, Linton was slammed into the mat, and appeared disoriented shortly after. This prompted the referee to signal for medical assistance with the “X” gesture as staff rushed into the ring.

The lights came up as officials attened to Linton and it was Humphrey and Booker T who helped escort Linton backstage. Linton received a round of applause for her toughness and later admitted “I blacked out and didn’t know where I was during the match,” before being sent for further medical evaluation.

The show went on ahead as planned but Linton wasn’t seen for the rest of the show. The incident served as a stark reminder that while WWE LFG may be a reality competition, the physical risks in the ring are very real.

Fans are now anxiously awaiting updates on her condition and whether she can continue in the competition. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Linton and her future journey as a potential WWE Superstar.