WWE SmackDow November 28 Spoilers: WrestleMania Rematch, Survivor Series Elimination Tag

WWE taped a number of matches and segments for the November 28 episode of SmackDown from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, tonight. This was done to give talents an extra day off during the Thanksgiving weekend. Below are all the spoilers from the tapings:
- The Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals: Jey Uso vs. Rusev: The Yeet Man enters to big applause from the crowd. Uso wins the match with a Spear and a Splash.
- Backstage segment: Both The Miz and R-Truth are eyeing the spot opened by Sheamus’ injury in the Last Time is Now tournament. Truth’s name was drawn, but the A-Lister switched it with his own when his former partner was talking.
- Chelsea Green Championship Celebration: The new Women’s US Champion calls herself the greatest female champion in all of North America. Jade Cargill comes out to contest this claim and takes the US champion out.
- Backstage Segment: The babyfaces in the Women’s WarGames match have a segment together.
- The Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals: The Miz replaces Sheamus. Knight wins the match to advance in the tournament.
- Backstage Segment: The heels in the Women’s WarGames match have a segment together.
- WarGames Advantage Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka: A rematch from WrestleMania 34 where Flair had defeated the Japanese star for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Charlotte picks up a clean victory.
- 5-on-5 Tradition Survivor Series Elimination Match: The Motor City Machine Guns, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rey Fénix vs. Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Talla Tonga & JC Mateo: Sami Zayn was the last surviving member of his team with 3 MFT members remaining. Zayn took out Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga. Solo then eliminated Sami for the win. The Wyatt Sicks appeared after the match to take out Sikoa.