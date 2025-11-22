WWE SmackDow November 28 Spoilers: WrestleMania Rematch, Survivor Series Elimination Tag

WWE taped a number of matches and segments for the November 28 episode of SmackDown from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, tonight. This was done to give talents an extra day off during the Thanksgiving weekend. Below are all the spoilers from the tapings:

Backstage segment : Both The Miz and R-Truth are eyeing the spot opened by Sheamus' injury in the Last Time is Now tournament. Truth's name was drawn, but the A-Lister switched it with his own when his former partner was talking.

Chelsea Green Championship Celebration: The new Women's US Champion calls herself the greatest female champion in all of North America. Jade Cargill comes out to contest this claim and takes the US champion out.

The new Women’s US Champion calls herself the greatest female champion in all of North America. Jade Cargill comes out to contest this claim and takes the US champion out. Backstage Segment: The babyfaces in the Women’s WarGames match have a segment together.