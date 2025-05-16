SmackDown Preview (5/16): Cody Rhodes Returns, MITB Qualifiers, Matches

Here’s the preview for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, broadcasting live on USA Network at 8/7c from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina:

Tonight’s episode kicks off the road to WWE Money in the Bank 2025 and features the fallout from last weekend’s Backlash event. The show will showcase the first Money in the Bank qualifying matches for both the men’s and women’s ladder matches, with top WWE Superstars vying for a chance at a guaranteed championship opportunity at the upcoming premium live event on June 7.

Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches : The first set of qualifiers for the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches take place tonight, with stars such as Tiffany Stratton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, Damian Priest, LA Knight, Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and more expected to compete.

: The first set of qualifiers for the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches take place tonight, with stars such as Tiffany Stratton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, Damian Priest, LA Knight, Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and more expected to compete. Cody Rhodes Returns : The American Nightmare makes his first appearance on WWE programming since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Fans are eager to see what’s next for Rhodes as he begins his climb back to the top.

: The American Nightmare makes his first appearance on WWE programming since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Fans are eager to see what’s next for Rhodes as he begins his climb back to the top. United States Champion Jacob Fatu, Jeff Cobb, and Solo Sikoa : After Fatu retained his title at Backlash with help from Cobb, expect a segment involving The Bloodline as their storyline continues to unfold.

: After Fatu retained his title at Backlash with help from Cobb, expect a segment involving The Bloodline as their storyline continues to unfold. WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax: Stratton is set to appear following Jax’s victory last week to become the new No. 1 contender, setting up a future title clash.

