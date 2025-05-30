SmackDown Preview: John Cena, Cody Rhodes, MITB Qualifiers

Here’s the preview for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, broadcasting live at 8/7c on USA Network from Knoxville, Tennessee’s Thompson–Boling Arena at Food City Center.

This episode serves as the fallout from last week’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, which saw the dramatic return of Cody Rhodes and the continued chaos from the Wyatt Sicks faction. Expect more Money in the Bank build and possible surprises as the road to the premium live event intensifies.

Cody Rhodes and John Cena appear under one roof for the first time since before WrestleMania. After Rhodes’ shocking return and attack on Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event, tensions are at a boiling point ahead of their tag team clash at Money in the Bank, where Rhodes teams with World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso against Cena and Logan Paul.

Bianca Belair returns home to Knoxville. The three-time Women’s Champion and 2025 Elimination Chamber winner is back after recovering from injury and a tough WrestleMania loss. What’s next for the EST on SmackDown?

Andrade vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Carmelo Hayes in a Men’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match. The winner will join the stacked ladder match field at Money in the Bank.

Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax vs. Naomi in a Women’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match. With Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, and Roxanne Perez already qualified, one of these three will secure the fifth spot in Los Angeles.

The next premium live event, WWE Money in the Bank 2025, takes place Saturday, June 7, 2025.