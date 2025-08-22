WWE SmackDown Logo
SmackDown Preview: John Cena Returns, 4 Matches (August 22, 2025)

by Michael Reichlin

Here’s a preview for tonight’s (August 22, 2025) WWE SmackDown from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Advertised matches and segments for the show include:

  • John Cena returns: Cena is expected to make a major announcement, possibly related to his feud with Brock Lesnar ahead of ‘WWE Wrestlepalooza.’
  • Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Melo Don’t Miz (Carmelo Hayes & The Miz)
  • Aleister Black vs. R-Truth
  • Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. The MFT (Talla Tonga, JC Matteo, or Tonga Loa)
  • Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven

Plus, we’ll see more build to next weekend’s big WWE Clash in Paris premium live event (Aug 31).

