SmackDown Preview: John Cena Returns, 4 Matches (August 22, 2025)

Here’s a preview for tonight’s (August 22, 2025) WWE SmackDown from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.
Advertised matches and segments for the show include:
- John Cena returns: Cena is expected to make a major announcement, possibly related to his feud with Brock Lesnar ahead of ‘WWE Wrestlepalooza.’
- Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Melo Don’t Miz (Carmelo Hayes & The Miz)
- Aleister Black vs. R-Truth
- Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. The MFT (Talla Tonga, JC Matteo, or Tonga Loa)
- Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven
Plus, we’ll see more build to next weekend’s big WWE Clash in Paris premium live event (Aug 31).