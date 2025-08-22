SmackDown Preview: John Cena Returns, 4 Matches (August 22, 2025)

Here’s a preview for tonight’s (August 22, 2025) WWE SmackDown from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Advertised matches and segments for the show include:

John Cena returns : Cena is expected to make a major announcement, possibly related to his feud with Brock Lesnar ahead of ‘WWE Wrestlepalooza.’

: Cena is expected to make a major announcement, possibly related to his feud with Brock Lesnar ahead of ‘WWE Wrestlepalooza.’ Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Melo Don’t Miz (Carmelo Hayes & The Miz)

Aleister Black vs. R-Truth

Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. The MFT (Talla Tonga, JC Matteo, or Tonga Loa)

Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven

Plus, we’ll see more build to next weekend’s big WWE Clash in Paris premium live event (Aug 31).