SmackDown Preview: Money in the Bank Go-Home Show

WWE SmackDown Preview – Friday, June 6, 2025

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown is the highly anticipated go-home show before Money in the Bank 2025, broadcasting live from the Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California. The show promises high-stakes confrontations, major star power, and final momentum shifts ahead of Saturday’s premium live event.

Key Segments & Announced Matches

Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, John Cena & Logan Paul Face-Off

Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will be under the same roof as Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul, just 24 hours before their blockbuster tag team clash at Money in the Bank.

Tensions are expected to run high, with last week’s confrontations suggesting that tonight could erupt into chaos as all four men share the ring.

All Money in the Bank Ladder Match Participants Present

All 12 participants in both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches will be present, setting the stage for possible confrontations and last-minute mind games.

Men’s MITB contenders: Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa, El Grande Americano, Penta, LA Knight, Andrade.

Women’s MITB contenders: Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Naomi, Giulia.

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and Stephanie Vaquer will team up to face Naomi, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia.

This match serves as a preview of the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, with all six competitors looking to gain momentum and send a message to their rivals.

Tag Team Division Turmoil

The Wyatt Sicks have been targeting the SmackDown Tag Team Division, leaving teams like The Street Profits, Fraxiom, #DIY, and the Motor City Machine Guns on high alert. Uncle Howdy has promised their onslaught will continue until their demands are met, with the Tag Team Championships clearly in their sights.

Additional Appearances

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair are both advertised for the show, adding even more star power to an already stacked lineup.

