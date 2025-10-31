SmackDown Preview: Rhodes & McIntyre Appear, Bliss vs. Jax

WWE SmackDown tonight emanates from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, serving as the go-home show for Saturday Night’s Main Event. The show will air on the USA Network and internationally on Netflix.

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre are both scheduled to appear, likely building towards their match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The show will also feature Jade Cargill, who is set to address the WWE Universe.

A key match announced for tonight’s SmackDown pits Alexa Bliss against Nia Jax. Additionally, Carmelo Hayes will face Kit Wilson in singles action.

Confirmed Matches and Appearances

Here’s what’s advertised for tonight’s WWE SmackDown: