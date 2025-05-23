SmackDown Preview: Tag Title Match, MITB Qualifiers

Here’s the preview for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, broadcasting live on USA Network at 8/7c from the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

The final stop before Saturday Night’s Main Event promises high stakes and major implications for WWE’s Money in the Bank ladder matches, as well as a blockbuster tag team title bout.

WWE SmackDown Preview: May 23, 2025

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Fraxiom

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins put their titles on the line against the surging duo of Nathan Frazer and Axiom, who are undefeated since arriving on SmackDown and hold a recent non-title win over the champions. Shawn Michaels just named Fraxiom the best tag team in wrestling today and tonight is their chance to prove it.

Money in the Bank Qualifier – Men’s Triple Threat: LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Aleister Black

With Solo Sikoa already qualified for the men’s ladder match, LA Knight, Nakamura, and the recently returned Aleister Black clash for a coveted spot. Black’s undefeated streak since returning, Knight’s enduring popularity, and Nakamura’s unpredictability make this a must-see contest.

Money in the Bank Qualifier – Women’s Triple Threat: Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia vs. Zelina Vega

The women’s MITB field is already stacked with Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and Roxanne Perez. Tonight, Charlotte Flair seeks to break her post-WrestleMania slump, Giulia aims for a statement debut, and Zelina Vega looks to leverage her agility and championship pedigree for a career-altering opportunity.

Looking Ahead

This episode is the final build before Saturday Night’s Main Event, where Jey Uso defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul and John Cena faces R-Truth in a marquee showdown.