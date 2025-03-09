SNL Uses Linda McMahon Being Tombstoned By Kane Used As Punchline 

The latest Saturday Night Live (SNL) Weekend Update took aim at Linda McMahon’s WWE past in a new skit.

For years, McMahon served as CEO of WWE, working alongside her husband, Vince McMahon, the company’s founder. During WWE’s Attitude Era, Linda was featured in several storylines as the McMahon family—Vince, Stephanie, and Shane—became prominent on-screen figures.

One notable storyline from 2003 saw her attacked by Kane to build up a feud between Kane and Shane McMahon. This angle was recently referenced on Weekend Update.

During the segment, Colin Jost used McMahon’s WWE history to joke about her role in dismantling the Department of Education. The punchline, “Maybe as high as 69,” was delivered alongside an image of Kane performing a Tombstone Piledriver on her.

While the skit acknowledged Linda McMahon’s WWE tenure, it did not mention that Kane’s portrayer, Glenn Jacobs, is now the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Jost and his Weekend Update co-host, Michael Che, are no strangers to WWE. The duo competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, adding to the long history of celebrity involvement at WrestleMania.