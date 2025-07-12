WWE NXT Superstar Shines In SmackDown In-Ring Debut

WWE SmackDown took place at the Bridgestone Arena ahead of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash, and WWE Evolution 2. With so much going down, two Superstars from NXT shined on the blue brand, even if victory wasn’t theirs to claim.

Sol Ruca, who has been turning heads in NXT, made a high-profile appearance on SmackDown. Though not an official main roster call-up, Ruca, who was joined by Zaria, certainly made an impression in her first match on the main roster.

Ruca competed in a four-way match against Alexa Bliss, Kairi Sane, and Roxanne Perez during the show’s first hour. The fast-paced, competitive match spanned a commercial break, giving each competitor a moment to shine. At one point, Ruca hit a double Soul Snatcher, vowing fans. This would have earned Ruca the win had Raquel Rodriguez not made the save for Perez.

sol ruca did her damn thang tonight. what a star.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/yA2Sr7XU1p — ?????. (@M0NEGLAM) July 12, 2025

Zaria would be part of a brawl that would also include Charlotte Flair. In the end though, it was Alexa Bliss who got the win after hitting Sister Abigail on Kairi Sane. Though Ruca didn’t leave with the victory, her impact in the match can’t be denied.

With Evolution just around the corner, all eyes will be on Sol Ruca to see how she handles the spotlight. The reigning WWE Speed Women’s Champion and NXT Women’s North American Champion continues to go from strength to strength.



