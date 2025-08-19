Sol Ruca Addresses Uncertainty Around WWE Speed’s Future

WWE introduced WWE Speed on X in 2024, in an attempt to showcase their talent in fast-paced, high octane matches. However, with no episode of WWE Speed airing since the July 9, episode, speculation has grown among fans that the online project may be finished.

WWE Speed’s most recent match saw Women’s Champion Sol Ruca retain her title over Alba Fyre. Speaking to Ten Count Media, Ruca was asked if she is the current champion, or if she was the final champion.

“I know there’s a little confusion about what’s going on, and honestly, I don’t really have an answer either.”

Ruca, also the WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, remained positive, saying that until she hears otherwise, she is a double champion. Even if WWE Speed as a show is finished, Ruca believes the premise could live-on in NXT.

“Maybe we’ll start doing stuff with it on NXT. I mean, I was starting to wear it on NXT, which before wasn’t allowed… now we’re just trying to figure out what we want to do with it.”

After Ruca’s victory over Fyre, WWE did not announce a new tournament to decide her next challenger, another sign of the show’s end according to some. Whatever comes next, Ruca is ready to put her gold on the line, no matter how many titles she holds.