Solo Sikoa Offers Title Match To Jacob Fatu, On One Condition

The Night of Champions Premium Live Event saw Solo Sikoa defeat Jacob Fatu to capture the United States Championship, giving Sikoa his first taste of gold on the main roster. Now, the new U.S. Champion is ready to put the title on the line, but only if Fatu makes ammends.

During the Night of Champions post-show, Solo Sikoa was asked what Jacob Fatu would need to do to earn a rematch. Solo stated that Fatu must first apologize and return to the family.

“If he says sorry and he comes back to the family—then everything will go back to normal. Yes, he has to apologize to get a rematch. He’ll have to say, ‘I’m sorry for trying to step outside of the family, I’m sorry for leaving the family, sorry for turning on you at Money in the Bank, I’m sorry for kicking you in the face, Solo.’ What about that? There’s a lot of things he can say sorry about.”

Sikoa’s victory came about thanks to interference from Tonga Loa and a debuting Hikuleo, giving Solo another soldier to his Bloodline. As for whether Fatu apologizes in order to earn a title match, time will tell…