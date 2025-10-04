Solo Sikoa Hints at Missing Piece for MFT Stable On WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has his MFT faction, which already consists of Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Talla Tonga. Now, MFT (My Family Tree) could be set to welcome a new member, according to the former U.S. Champion.

On the October 3 episode of WWE SmackDown, MFT were part of a backstage segment. After praising Talla Tonga, Sikoa teased that the faction could be bringing in a new member. Sikoa ended by warning the SmackDown roster that once this addition is brought in, everyone in WWE will be on notice.

“I love all of you, but there’s something missing for this family to be complete. Once I find that missing part, everyone, and I mean everyone is on notice.”

Solo Sikoa says there's still something missing in his MFT! Is he talking about Tama Tonga or is one of the other 197 cousins coming? Lance maybe?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zFTIvFL2ky — Tony The Wrestling Nerd (@WrestlingNerd00) October 4, 2025

As part of one of the largest families in wrestling, Sikoa has no shortage of potential additions to MFT. Zilla Fatu, the son of the late, great, Umaga, has spoken about his desire to be part of WWE, and it’s possible he could be the next member.

Currently, Tama Tonga is out of action with an injury, but with his return, and a potential new member, MFT could soon be more powerful than ever.