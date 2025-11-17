Solo Sikoa’s Mystery Opponent Revealed Ahead Of WWE Raw

The “Last Time Is Now” tournament is set to continue on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw from Madison Square Garden, and the identity of Solo Sikoa’s mystery opponent has reportedly been revealed. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the name planned for the surprise spot is former WWE star Dolph Ziggler (now wrestling as Nic Nemeth).

The report claims that WWE sources confirmed materials were produced internally for a match between Dolph Ziggler and Solo Sikoa for tonight’s show. This potential surprise follows a similar one on last Friday’s SmackDown, where Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) made his return as the mystery opponent for LA Knight.

This would mark a significant return for Ziggler, who was released from his WWE contract in September 2023 after a 19-year run with the company. Since his departure, the multi-time World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion has been a top star on the independent circuit and in TNA, where he captured the TNA World Championship.

The report does caution that while Nemeth was the internally planned opponent as of Monday afternoon, “there’s always a chance things could change” before the show goes on the air. Check out the lineup for the show here.