Some People In WWE Expect This Friday To Be John Cena’s Last SmackDown

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the Allstate Arena in Chicago could be a historic one. A new report from WrestleVotes indicates that some within WWE are “quietly expecting” that tonight’s show will be the final SmackDown appearance of John Cena’s legendary career.

The report, which was released on Thursday, details the thinking behind the expectation. “We’re told some within WWE are quietly expecting tomorrow night to be John Cena’s final SmackDown,” WrestleVotes reported. The news comes as Cena’s year-long retirement tour is beginning to wind down, with only a handful of dates remaining on his schedule before his final match in December.

According to the source cited in the report, the logistics of his remaining schedule make a return to the Friday night show unlikely. “According to a source, with only seven remaining dates left—and just two yet to be announced—it’s unlikely another will be a SmackDown event,” the report continued.

If this week is indeed his final appearance, it would be a poetic, full-circle moment for Cena’s career. His official WWE television debut took place on an episode of SmackDown on June 27, 2002, in the very same building where tonight’s show is being held: the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. On that night, he famously answered an open challenge from Kurt Angle, kicking off one of the most decorated careers in WWE history.

With his final SmackDown appearance now potentially in the books, Cena’s farewell tour will continue with its final stretch of premium live event matches. He is reportedly scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza on September 20, and his final match ever is set for the Saturday Night’s Main Event special on December 13.