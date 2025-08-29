Spoiler: Title Change At WWE SmackDown in Lyon, France

WWE may have descended upon Lyon, France for SmackDown, but it was the United States Title that took center stage in the main event. After weeks of back-and-forth, Sami Zayn met U.S. Champion Solo Sikoa, who was flanked by his MFT allies. As the heels continued to use their numbers to their advantage, it was the timely arrival of Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu who evened the odds.

In the end, it was Zayn who got the win, bringing an end to Sikoa’s title reign with two Helluva Kicks. The crowd in Lyon were electric as the new champion was officially crowned as SmackDown went off the air.

? AND NEW UNITED STATES CHAMPION ??



SAMI ZAYN SEALS THE DEAL WITH TWO HELLUVA KICKS



AND THE CROWD GOES BONKERS ???#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ksCfoodLu0 — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) August 29, 2025

For Zayn, a four-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, this is his first taste of U.S. gold. This win is huge in its own right, and now puts Zayn one step closer to the ultimate accolade in WWE: the Grand Slam. Time will tell where his reign ultimately stacks up against former holders of the gold, but now the Canadian has etched his name in the history books once more.