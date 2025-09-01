Spoiler – Result Of WWE Intercontinental Title Match in Paris

The WWE Intercontinental Championship was on the line in Paris, France as ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio put the gold on the line against AJ Styles. Before the match got underway, Adam Pearce laid down the law, banning The Judgment Day from ringside for the title match.

Mysterio was forced to go it alone in his fourth encounter with Styles, a former Intercontinental Champion in his own right. Before the match even began, Mysterio showed his ‘dirty’ side by attacking Styles as Alicia Taylor was making the announcements.

AJ Styles and "Dirty" Dom are putting on a show for the Intercontinental Championship! ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/SFeD4M64nz — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2025

While Styles had decades more experience in the ring over Mysterio, Dirty Dom more than held his own and dominated for much of the match. Though the crowd were able to get Styles back in the match, it was the surprise appearance of El Grande Americano who made the difference. Americano used his steel plate to take out AJ and Dominik capitalized to get the win.

What a reversal by @AJStylesOrg! ?@DomMysterio35 was just in the right place at the right time… ? pic.twitter.com/6MU1jsuNIv — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2025

Mysterio has held the gold since WrestleMania 41, and has never shied away from declaring himself the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. While Dom has a long way to go from surpassing the record-long reign of GUNTHER, more matches like these continue to carve an impressive legacy for Dirty Dom.