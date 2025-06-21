Stars Advance to King/Queen of the Ring Finals on WWE SmackDown

The WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are nearing their end as half of the finalists were decided on the June 20, episode of WWE SmackDown. In the men’s tournament, Randy Orton advanced with a victory over Sami Zayn. Orton, who was the runner-up in the 2024 tournament, will now face either Jey Uso or his former protege Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions.

In the Queen of the Ring tournament, Asuka secured her place in the finals with a victory over Alexa Bliss. The Empress of Tomorrow returned to action during the June 16, episode of WWE Raw by winning her first-round match. Asuka had been out of action for over a year with an injury but is now one match away from claiming the crown. She will face either Jade Cargill or Roxanne Perez in the finals.

The second half of the finals will be decided on the June 23, episode of WWE Raw with the finals set for WWE Night of Champions at the end of the month. Stay tuned to SEScoops to see who claims the crowns in this year’s tournaments.