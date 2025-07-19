WWE Raw Preview: July 21, 2025

WWE Raw this Monday is set for an action-packed night in Houston, TX, as the road to SummerSlam continues to heat up.
Here’s a detailed rundown of the officially announced segments and matches:
- Roman Reigns Returns: And all eyes are on the Tribal Chief’s next move as rivalries heat up heading into SummerSlam.
- CM Punk Appears: Fresh off securing a World Heavyweight Title match at SummerSlam, CM Punk is set to address his next steps and his rival Gunther.
- Becky Lynch Has a Proposal for Lyra Valkyria: The Women’s Intercontinental Champion has an important proposal for top contender Lyra Valkyria.
- Sheamus vs. Rusev: These hard-hitting powerhouses clash once again as Sheamus looks for payback against the Bulgarian Brute, Rusev.
- Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross: With tensions at a boiling point, Sami Zayn goes one-on-one with the dangerous Karrion Kross in what could be a show-stealer.
- The New Day vs. LWO vs. The Creed Brothers: Three elite teams collide in a Triple Threat Match, with the winners earning a shot at the World Tag Team Championships.
Catch the next WWE Raw live on Netflix this Monday.