WWE Raw Preview: July 21, 2025

by Michael Reichlin

WWE Raw this Monday is set for an action-packed night in Houston, TX, as the road to SummerSlam continues to heat up.

Here’s a detailed rundown of the officially announced segments and matches:

  • Roman Reigns Returns: And all eyes are on the Tribal Chief’s next move as rivalries heat up heading into SummerSlam.
  • CM Punk Appears: Fresh off securing a World Heavyweight Title match at SummerSlam, CM Punk is set to address his next steps and his rival Gunther.
  • Becky Lynch Has a Proposal for Lyra Valkyria: The Women’s Intercontinental Champion has an important proposal for top contender Lyra Valkyria.
  • Sheamus vs. Rusev: These hard-hitting powerhouses clash once again as Sheamus looks for payback against the Bulgarian Brute, Rusev.
  • Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross: With tensions at a boiling point, Sami Zayn goes one-on-one with the dangerous Karrion Kross in what could be a show-stealer.
  • The New Day vs. LWO vs. The Creed Brothers: Three elite teams collide in a Triple Threat Match, with the winners earning a shot at the World Tag Team Championships.

Catch the next WWE Raw live on Netflix this Monday.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

