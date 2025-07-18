Steel Cage Title Match Set for SummerSlam (Report)

The bitter family rivalry between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu is set to reach its explosive conclusion inside a steel cage at SummerSlam. Per Cory Hays, Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship in a Steel Cage Match is officially set for SummerSlam.

This “Blood vs Blood” encounter represents the culmination of months of tension within the Anoa’i family, as two cousins who once stood together in The Bloodline prepare to tear each other apart for championship gold and family supremacy.

From Brothers to Enemies

The relationship between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past year. When “The Samoan Werewolf” first arrived in WWE, he served as Solo’s most loyal protector, famously declaring “I love you, Solo!” as his signature catchphrase. The dynamic duo seemed unbreakable as they dominated opponents together under The Bloodline banner.

However, cracks began to show after Jacob Fatu captured the United States Championship from LA Knight at WrestleMania. Solo’s attitude shifted, and he began treating Fatu as if he were beneath him despite being the champion. The final straw came when Solo brought in JC Mateo as additional muscle without consulting Fatu, making disparaging comments about the titleholder behind his back.

The breaking point arrived at Money in the Bank, where Fatu cost Solo the briefcase in a shocking moment of betrayal, screaming “I hate you, Solo!” The former allies were now bitter enemies, and a championship showdown became inevitable.

Night of Champions Controversy

At WWE Night of Champions on June 28, 2025, Solo Sikoa finally got his hands on Jacob Fatu’s United States Championship, but not through fair means. What should have been a one-on-one encounter quickly devolved into a numbers game against the defending champion.

JC Mateo interfered first, distracting the referee while providing assistance to Solo. When that wasn’t enough, the returning Tonga Loa emerged to even the odds further against Fatu. But the most shocking moment came with the WWE debut of Hikuleo (formerly known as Tala Tonga in New Japan), who delivered a devastating chokeslam to Fatu onto the announce table.

Despite facing a 4-on-1 disadvantage, Fatu’s resilience nearly carried him to victory. However, the constant interference finally took its toll, allowing Solo to connect with the Samoan Spike for the three-count and his first main roster singles championship.

Steel Cage Ensures Fair Fight

The steel cage stipulation for their SummerSlam rematch addresses the primary issue from their Night of Champions encounter: outside interference. With Solo’s expanded Bloodline faction now including JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Hikuleo, the cage will serve as the great equalizer, trapping both competitors inside while keeping everyone else out.

This stipulation also prevents Jacob Fatu’s ally Jimmy Uso from becoming a factor, ensuring that the deeply personal rivalry between the cousins will have a definitive winner determined solely by their own abilities inside the unforgiving steel structure.

Recent Developments

The animosity between Solo and Jacob has continued to escalate in recent weeks. At Saturday Night’s Main Event, Solo successfully defended his newly-won United States Championship against Jimmy Uso with assistance from Tala Tonga. However, Jacob Fatu made a dramatic return after the match, clearing the ring and confronting Solo’s allies to send a clear message.

On the July 4th episode of SmackDown, Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso defeated Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo in tag team action, with Fatu gaining some measure of revenge by pinning the United States Champion. However, Solo’s faction got the last laugh, powerbombing Fatu through the announce table in a brutal post-match assault.

SummerSlam Stakes

SummerSlam 2025, taking place August 2-3 in New Jersey, will witness this family feud reach its crescendo. The steel cage match represents more than just a championship bout – it’s a battle for the soul of The Bloodline legacy and the settling of very personal scores between two of the most dominant forces in WWE today.

For Solo Sikoa, victory would cement his position as the true leader of The Bloodline and validate his championship reign. For Jacob Fatu, it’s an opportunity to reclaim the title that was stolen from him and prove that he doesn’t need anyone’s help to succeed at the highest level.

When the steel cage door slams shut at SummerSlam, only one man will emerge as United States Champion. In this blood versus blood encounter, family ties will be tested, and the stronger competitor will leave with both the gold and ultimate bragging rights in one of wrestling’s most storied families.