Stephanie McMahon Confirmed For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2026

Stephanie McMahon will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2026, it has been confirmed. The announcement came during WWE Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis, Indiana, and began with The Undertaker making a surprise appearance inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Undertaker, a member of the 2022 class, sat with McMahon at ringside, and, after seeing Stephanie at the Canelo-Crawford fight, asked if she was following him. Getting down to business, The Undertaker shared the huge news.

“Are you ready? It’s my honor to announce that Stephanie McMahon is the first inductee in the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame.”

What a moment! ?



The Undertaker just revealed that Stephanie McMahon will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year in 2026! pic.twitter.com/3P7zuOSKah — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2025

McMahon is a former WWE Women’s Champion, and held the title longer than anybody in the year 2000. On TV, she has also served as the General Manager of both SmackDown and Raw and has several high-profile matches to her name. McMahon has also held various corporate roles in WWE, including as Chief Brand Officer and CEO.

With her induction, Stephanie will join her husband Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year. With decades as part of WWE, McMahon will have plenty of stories to share at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in 2026.

