Stephanie McMahon Confirms Wrestling Future On SummerSlam Weekend

by Anutosh Bajpai
WWE SummerSlam 2025

Stephanie McMahon has commented on her future with WWE.

The WWE Executive has maintained her distance from the TV programming in recent times, only making a few cameos here and there. Though with the female star not being retired from the ring officially, fans have still been hopeful about a potential in-ring return for her somewhere down the line.

The Attitude Era star commented on the possibility while appearing on SummerSlam night 1 pre-show. She first claimed that she won’t be returning to the ring because she can’t match the performance of today’s talents. Though Stephanie McMahon did not rule out a non-wrestling role, saying that she would be open to becoming a manager for the right name:

“Trust me, I can’t hang with these women. I mean, you’re going to see Tiffany Stratton, you’re going to see Jade Cargill, you’re going to see all of these incredible matches. I just can’t compete at their level. I appreciate the question. You know, I could be the mouthpiece. I’ll come talk a good game, but you don’t want me in the ring.”

Stephanie McMahon last wrestled during WrestleMania 34 back in 2018. She teamed up with Triple H to take on a debuting Ronda Rousey and her partner Kurt Angle. McMahon’s team lost the bout.

Tonight’s SummerSlam PLE featured a big surprise ending with Seth Rollins cashing in his MITB contract on CM Punk after faking an injury. You can check out how the wrestling world reacted to it here.

Anutosh Bajpai
Anutosh is a wrestling enthusiast, entrepreneur, and photographer. He runs the content writing service WriteX and works as a content analyst for SEScoops.

